Wednesday, 18th September 2019

Repo spikes to 10%. Fed engages in overnight repo operations with more to come. The Fed is more likely to announce the start of POMOs at tomorrow's FOMC. 5-10bp of IOER technical adjustment are on the table. Yesterday, general collateral (GC) repo cheapened substantially versus OIS, with OTC GC trading as high as 7.5%. Today, repo opened at 3.85% for Treasury GC and 4.00% for mortgage GC, but gapped higher, up to 10%, for both. At one point, the market was trading 100bp wide. This pressure in repo markets caused rates across the front-end complex to increase, with fed funds fixing at 2.25% (an 11bp increase from yesterday). So what caused this? The underlying cause of the repo spike was reserve scarcity. As reserves have declined, first from balance sheet normalization and more recently from TGA growth, banks have increasingly needed funding. On Monday, this reserve shortage was exacerbated when $100-125bn of reserves were drained from the market due to coupon settlements and the corporate tax day. The $200-$300bn reserve buffer the Fed thought was sufficient is seemingly gone. As we turn to the Fed meeting tomorrow, we think the price action over the last two days may have implications for policy action. The Fed has tools it can use to alleviate this funding pressure. First off, they can perform an IOER technical adjustment of 5-10bp to aid in bringing the fed funds rate closer to the middle of their target range. This would not be a solution to the funding pressure, but more of a temporary band-aid to lower effective fed funds. Second, the Fed can continue to offer repo operations to primary dealers. Today, they offered a max of $75bn in their repo operations with a minimum bid of 2.10%. Tomorrow, they will perform a similar operation at 8:15AM ET. We expect they will continue to offer these repo operations until they are able to rebuild their reserve buffer. If these repo operations persist, they would begin to resemble a Standing Repo Facility of sorts, and the Fed would begin to operate in a corridor system. Last, the Fed can begin POMOs. They would ultimately need to expand the balance sheet in order to support the level of reserves in the system. Our base case has been that permanent open market operations (POMOs) would be discussed at this upcoming meeting to begin in 4Q19, but there is an increasing probability that the Fed could announce POMOs tomorrow. In order to rebuild their reserve buffer, we think the Fed could start with larger purchases in the secondary market and then ultimately shift to the $9bn/month that we expect to offset the growth of currency in circulation.