Wednesday, 18th September 2019

BE11:12am

Morning. For one day only, FT Alphaville's Markets Live is behind a paywall.

BE11:12am

You'll have seen that the rest of the site is free today, of course. https://www.ft.com/

BE11:13am

READ ALL YOU CAN BEFORE THE SHUTTERS DROP AGAIN

Irish HF guy I'm a subscriber, waited for the digital edition discount to be reasonable so €220 for a year
VV75 any fresh comments on an extra careful look at the Cobham takeover?
nightingale20201 BE, any commentary on Repo & PRSM, please
cracklenpop 'Challenger banks' Metro and CYBG in the doghouse again today - shares testing new lows....
PBateman interesting it took so long for cobham to get looked at
Soundbuy Federica Cocco's piece on remittances my lunch time read............
Irish HF guy @VV75, seems a little late to be looking at Cobham, the takeover has been approved by shareholders! What were the authorities doing, navel gazing?
BE11:14am

AV, however, is always contrary. If you're reading you have to knock a few quid into the 2018 seasonal appeal. https://www.ft.com...asonal-appeal-2018

BE11:15am

It's a trust-based paywall, which is yet another innovation we're trialing.

nightingale20201 @Irish ...fyi, FT does give some discounts to longer term subscribers..in other words, existing subscribers dont pay new rates
BE11:16am

Okay, so where to begin?

PBateman 5y Metro chart is ugly
PBateman Value destruction on another scale..
Soundbuy Fevertree - tad lively this morning after +4% yesterday............wilted since...........
Irish HF guy all banks are in the doghouse, negative rates etc. Europe looking very "sickly", and Boris finally understanding that his version of brexit means to the EU!
BE11:17am

There's Kingfisher and year 76 of the five-year plan ... Sirius still getting shafted ...... The Cobham bid being turned into a bit of political posturing ...............

BE11:18am

Though, of course, you come to ML for our indepth coverage of overnight lending markets.

tangledodyssey Or shafting paused at Sirius?
BE11:18am

Here's Iz's post yesterday on the dollar squeeze: https://ftalphavil...-a-dollar-crunch-/

Irish HF guy KIngfisher 5 year plan transformation costing a little under the £800 projected.
nightingale20201 as many of you know, the payoff of value investing is very lumpy...a bit like waiting for a bus...etc
BE11:20am

I'd also recommend reading Levine, who provided a "supply and demand is what it is" type counterpoint in yesterday's email: https://www.bloomb...led-ipos-in-common

BE11:21am

In terms of what it all means re the Fed etc, let's turn to some heavy grey. Morgan Stanley.

BE11:22am

Repo spikes to 10%. Fed engages in overnight repo operations with more to come. The Fed is more likely to announce the start of POMOs at tomorrow's FOMC. 5-10bp of IOER technical adjustment are on the table. Yesterday, general collateral (GC) repo cheapened substantially versus OIS, with OTC GC trading as high as 7.5%. Today, repo opened at 3.85% for Treasury GC and 4.00% for mortgage GC, but gapped higher, up to 10%, for both. At one point, the market was trading 100bp wide. This pressure in repo markets caused rates across the front-end complex to increase, with fed funds fixing at 2.25% (an 11bp increase from yesterday). So what caused this? The underlying cause of the repo spike was reserve scarcity. As reserves have declined, first from balance sheet normalization and more recently from TGA growth, banks have increasingly needed funding. On Monday, this reserve shortage was exacerbated when $100-125bn of reserves were drained from the market due to coupon settlements and the corporate tax day. The $200-$300bn reserve buffer the Fed thought was sufficient is seemingly gone. As we turn to the Fed meeting tomorrow, we think the price action over the last two days may have implications for policy action. The Fed has tools it can use to alleviate this funding pressure. First off, they can perform an IOER technical adjustment of 5-10bp to aid in bringing the fed funds rate closer to the middle of their target range. This would not be a solution to the funding pressure, but more of a temporary band-aid to lower effective fed funds. Second, the Fed can continue to offer repo operations to primary dealers. Today, they offered a max of $75bn in their repo operations with a minimum bid of 2.10%. Tomorrow, they will perform a similar operation at 8:15AM ET. We expect they will continue to offer these repo operations until they are able to rebuild their reserve buffer. If these repo operations persist, they would begin to resemble a Standing Repo Facility of sorts, and the Fed would begin to operate in a corridor system. Last, the Fed can begin POMOs. They would ultimately need to expand the balance sheet in order to support the level of reserves in the system. Our base case has been that permanent open market operations (POMOs) would be discussed at this upcoming meeting to begin in 4Q19, but there is an increasing probability that the Fed could announce POMOs tomorrow. In order to rebuild their reserve buffer, we think the Fed could start with larger purchases in the secondary market and then ultimately shift to the $9bn/month that we expect to offset the growth of currency in circulation.

VV75 it's a glimpse of a black swan that can appear if we ever have a real threat to liquidity, I always find these things very interesting
tangledodyssey Kingfisher French shops still look as dreadful as ever.
CalumD4 was about to mention the FF repo market... I've been waiting for this kind of thing for months
BE11:23am

"Don't fear the repo" is the gist of most sellside on the subject, though no-one's used that title which is a bit of an oversight.

BE11:24am

JPMorgan.

BE11:24am

The sudden pullback in liquidity and its impact on the repo markets are not a new occurrence. Recall the sudden market closure in honor of the late George H.W. Bush last year, and the incident earlier this year in the days leading up to April 15 and Good Friday, both of which prompted the repo markets to be significantly dislocated. In both instances, the sudden pullback in liquidity via MMFs and banks, as corporates withdrew their cash to either fund their tax payments or maintain their liquidity during market holidays, resulted in repo participants scrambling to finance their collateral longs.
But the difference this time around is that MMFs now finance $1.28tn of dealer collateral, an increase of $332bn year over year (Exhibit 5). To this end, this week’s MMF outflows has led to a notable contraction in repo supply, at a time when dealer repo demand has remained large. Also different this time around is that while bank portfolios have previously stepped in as marginal buyers of repo, Fed balance sheet normalization has left banks with a much smaller pool of excess reserves to take advantage of the dislocation in the repo markets. All told, given the concentration of liquidity among repo market participants, and Treasury's growing funding needs, this sort of volatility will only persist ... We view this week’s events as a prequel to what could come at year-end when US banks significantly reduce their footprint in the money markets to manage their G-SIB capital surcharge scores.

Irish HF guy Kingfisher PE of 12.5x approx, seems expensive for B&Q, Castorama and inexpensive for screwfix. Debt levels are low though! underlying PE before exceptionals etc is around 8. As always, it is a little rich treating transformation costs as exceptional if you need transform every 5 to 8 years due to the internet, customer tastes etc, poor purchasing and store location decisions etc.
BE11:26am

den The second sentance sentence " the start of POMOs at tomorrows FOMC.5-10bp of IOER technical adjustment" is sure to become dinner party conversation !!!
FATDAZ re dollar funding shortages what would happen if we had a squeeze lik e this in dollar funding markets on a day when European banks wanted to access the ECB / FED swap-line ? wouldn't that make the whole arrangement pretty redundant ???
BE11:26am

What are the implications for other parts of the money markets? The unexpectedly large flows that spawned the repo disruption also touched other money markets. For instance, overnight commercial paper also cheapened in sympathy with repo markets. However, other than marginally higher yields CP/CD markets continue to function normally otherwise. Although the Fed operation did not target these markets, they should benefit from stabilization of the repo markets.

CalumD4 My issue is that even now people are still too narrow, only looking intraday o/n gc repo ff but not looking at the long term issues like primary dealer inventories bloating to no end this year as more players left.. As a result of inversion for some parties long before the typical 2s10s.. like a year earlier
#REF! any idea what's driving sophos, sell side note?
nightingale20201 how do you position the portfolio .....on one hand, FED's attempt to loosen up but there is no sign of declining demand for USD ....
The_Wolf_Of_Park_Row liberum updated price target on sirius to 9p have you got the grey on this?
BE11:27am

(@REF: it's down 0.5%, so ..... nothing?)

tangledodyssey Brico is cheap but last resort. When all else fails, try Brico.....
PBateman @irish Have you checked out the mcap of Home Depot? Couldn't believe my eyes when I saw a hardware chain valued like that.. one for kingfisher to aspire to!
BE11:29am

Anyway, nothing much moving on the back of it this morning.

CalumD4 that's an eyewatering Mkap
Greedy_When_Others_Are_Fearful Liberum 9p price target on Sirius, any grey?
BE11:30am

Nor yesterday, if we're honest, though there was a bit of a pullback among the more overnight-levered banks. AIB and Bankia and that kind of thing.

#REF! @BE sorry should have clarified, was up yesterday. +7% move in the week
BE11:31am

RBC to round us off there

BE11:31am

Our key concern with the sector has been earnings momentum. The ECB meeting last week appears, at least for now, to limit the risk of more
material earnings cuts from a decline in Eurozone interest rates, although higher rates seem to be off the table for now, too. A large valuation
discount to the market (40% PE discount) and a high average dividend yield (6% average vs 4% for EU market) make EU banks an optically attractive
investment. However, the question remains if actions taken will act as a catalyst to the EU economy, which will be key for the EU banks’ share prices
to rerate. Therefore we keep our preference within the sector for banks that have some self-help angle in improving their return (cost initiatives, NPL
run down, diversification) and/or dividends are underpinned. We reiterate our TP recommendation on UC, our OP recommendations on ING, BNP
and outside the Eurozone for DNB and Swedbank. We are more sceptical about the return potential of the German banks (CBK and DBK) and Nordea.

BE11:32am

There's demand for Sirius, I see.

Sirius Minerals PLC (SXX:LSE): Last: 3.97, down 0.6936 (-14.86%), High: 4.57, Low: 3.58, Volume: 166.82m
The_Wolf_Of_Park_Row Do Sirius minerals have any chance of getting a deal away or is it just a massive con?
PBateman Unreal.. saw it in a growth fund the other day and thought hmm that looks out of place. KF 5y -35%. HD 5y +153%. Power of North American scale?
BE11:33am

Nice to have the bulletin board bag carriers with us.

CalumD4 @BE any opinion on BOI?
Forester Stobart & Tinkler....could not this stuff up!
BE11:33am

So ......... Liberum -- SHOP BROKER! -- thinks there may be a way out of this.

BE11:33am

Which is to get a strategic partner onboard to dig the hole.

FATDAZ @BE re the Eurozone I imagine you saw but Fund manager sin the bofA survey said that German Fiscal stimulus would be the most bullish development they could hope for to stimulate growth etc ..... can t imagine the Germans budging on that but we shall see
BE11:34am

Which'd mean bondholders don't have to wear the risk of digging the hole, which might make them more keen to trust management in their promise that a hole can be dug.

BE11:35am

Whether attracting said strategic partner leaves anything whatsoever for equity holders involves some tougher maths.

PerhapsNotMyRealNameThisTime any grey on keywords please
BE11:36am

Liberum says yes, maybe. But it also throws in some heroic adjustments to costs and such to get there, as well as assuming the equity would be issued at a premium to today's price.

BE11:36am

Here's the upshot.

Irish HF guy @PBateman, yes $250bn, PE 23~ but everything in the US is on much better multiples, oligopoly type sectors with 130m households, 27m households in the UK, 28m in France. On a per household basis, HD is valued at 20x Kingfisher
BE11:37am

With c.£100m in available cash reserves Sirius believes it has around 6 months to complete its strategic review and deliver and new financing plan. Clearly, re-presenting the same plan, even to an improved bond market where B rated bonds were being issued, isn't going to be a palatable risk. So based on comments made in yesterday's release and on the conference call the company appears to now be looking at ways of re-allocating risk in the financing structure to appeal more to debt capital providers.

In a nutshell, this likely means annexing the high risk capital items (i.e. the shaft) from the bond by bringing on third party or strategic investors to finance it. This kind of solution could improve credit risk on a couple of fronts; by removing creditor exposure to the shaft which is perceived to be the highest risk component of the construction and possibly providing a level of strategic expertise and/or additional balance sheet strength. It could also improve the possibility of re-engaging with the government for support on a lower risk proposition and with more time to assess (although we think this is low probability). Of course, the impact for equity holders would ultimately depend on the size and price of any equity placing .

BE11:37am

Alongside separate financing for the shaft, the company could also theoretically annex financing for the MTS tunnel and noted it had been approached by a number of investors for "infrastructure finance". Given Strabag are currently around 2 months ahead of schedule and could be in line for material performance based bonuses, it makes sense that they would be accommodative to any financing structures that would improve the probability of the mine getting built.

Finally, the company detailed a number of project optimisations that could reduce overall capital costs and hence reduce risk to debt holders. By speeding up shaft construction, removing the tunnel boring machine from Lockwood Beck and resizing components in the materials handling facility to increase capacity, overall stage 1 capex could be reduced.

Taking all of these potential initiatives into consideration, Sirius could be coming back to market in 3-6 months with a debt offering that doesn't include exposure to the highest risk component (shaft), has the backing of a strategic investor and has a significantly lower overall gearing ratio due to strategic equity investment and lower overall capex bill.

BE11:38am

So ..... Liberum's ..... base? .... case here is $500m raise at 5p (Censored) and a one year delay plus a 5% cost reduction.

Irish HF guy HD, £200bn market cap, 130m households, per hh £1538, Kingfisher £4.25bn market cap 56m households in France & UK, per hh £76. amazing.
BE11:38am

Which cuts the NPV from 68p to 38p per share with the strategic partner getting half.

BE11:39am

This involves a lot of moving parts!

BE11:39am

BE11:40am

Liberum, we should add, are very very keen on POLY4.

BE11:40am

Not everyone in the market shares their enthusiasm.

tangledodyssey Irish, that's a very strange kind of calculation
BE11:41am

Someone in the comments yesterday compared Sirius with Eurotunnel, another grand infrastructure project that mullered small shareholders.

Irish HF guy yes, but just shows the difference. Even market cap to sales, 2.3x HD, 0.37 KGF 6.4 times more valuable
BE11:42am

The difference being, arguably, that there's proven demand to get to France.

PBateman It operates many big-box format stores across the United States and its territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; all 10 provinces of Canada; and the 31 states and Federal District of Mexico
Bulletin Board Bag Carrier BE guess your not a big fan. how much did you have invested?
PBateman add some more households @irish^
tangledodyssey The HD shops I've been to in the States are streets ahead of B&Q and Brico.
BE11:43am

Okay, so what next? Cobham? Righty ho.

FATDAZ @Irish HF time for KGF to list in NY then or to get in front of US PE types no ?
Irish HF guy @tangledodyssey, I think I have been reading too many UBER, WeWork IPO documents. However, the number of households is one factor in home improvement sales, no? Yes, HD really have the format down, Lowes are also the other main competitor
BE11:43am

tangledodyssey Yes, Lowes too.
Cobham PLC (COB:LSE): Last: 159.55, down 0.95 (-0.59%), High: 159.90, Low: 158.20, Volume: 9.32m
PBateman But underlying argument stands, very big valuation gap.. Key is Growth, Growth, Growth. Are B&Q even opening stores? Bet HD still on big rollout.
tangledodyssey The departing CEO, Véronique Laury, never got a grip on the business, did she?
BE11:45am

The British government has made a rare intervention in the £4bn takeover of Cobham, the aerospace and defence group, on national security grounds. 

Andrea Leadsom, business secretary, said that after considering advice from the defence secretary and others from across government, she had decided to issue a so-called “intervention notice on the grounds of national security”.

Irish HF guy @tangledodyssey, I was just about to say that. They could be in for a rerating if the new CEO is decent!
BE11:45am

Price reflects the opinion that it's a bit of a show trial.

Tom Dalgleish The same could be said of Dixons Vs Best Buy
FATDAZ @TomD good point and all ended in tears for best buy in the uk didnt it
BE11:47am

Having said that, none of the arbs built in a great deal of risk with regards government intervention in the first place so it's not a huge surprise that they're not changing their minds.

Irish HF guy and she is French, managing a business which makes 60% of its profit in the UK, and another 16% in Poland! French business only contributed 25% to the bottom line for H1 2019.. As I said, a new CEO, perhaps a new re rating..
tadam The British government, I am afraid, cannot be taken seriously and the Cobham deal spread reflects that.
Markkus whatever happened to government Golden Shares?
Markkus seems they can intervene regardless
BE11:49am

The fact is that while Cobham's a good British employer of the type the Daily Mail likes to sound off about, it's not really that essential to any part of the British .... whatever.

BE11:49am

Here's Sandy Morris at Jefferies.

tangledodyssey Irish, yes, the sorry state of Brico in France must have been obvious to her.
BE11:50am

We believe it improbable this will delay, let alone halt, the acquisition of Cobham. In FY18, only £142.9m of Cobham’s revenue (7.7% of total revenue) arose in the UK. We figure over 50% of that was generated by Special Mission Flying. We believe that business could be sensitive to the UK. It could, however, easily be separated or sold, in our view.

Irish HF guy @Tom, pick most sectors and the US equivalent is on a significantly higher multiple than European and or UK comparables.
BE11:50am

Of the FY18 UK turnover of £142.9m, Aviation Services – likely the Special Mission Flying – generated £78.5m, Advanced Electronic Solutions generated £7.7m, Communications and Connectivity £35.2m and Mission Systems £21.5m. The latter may show that even most Air-to-Air Refuelling activity is in the USA. The other revenue is likely mainly antenna systems, both civil and military, in our view.

Tom Dalgleish @Irish, in Oz I'd say we have US style valuations
FATDAZ @BE re national security odd isnt we can intervene on a takeover but seem heppy to live with the potential for half the food we eat to be cut off at moments notice if brexit scaremongers are to be believed
tangledodyssey May be good that the British Government may be wanting some guarantees re Cobham
Irish HF guy Interesting fact from KGF interims, they have an average of 116 employees per Castorama store albeit they are on average 12,400sqm. UK B&Q has on average 55 employees, with average store size 7,450sqm
BE11:52am

I'd note also that Cobham management very nearly did a go-shop to see if there were alternative bidders to Advent, yet none has emerged. And Advent is, relative to other PE firms, not the worst.

Irish HF guy on a very simple square metre basis, UK employees is 25% more productive than France! On the basis you need a certain number of employees per store regardless, the french numbers are even more out of kilter.
tangledodyssey Castorama is different kind of business but, still, that figure is shocking, really obscene
BE11:54am

Demand on the right for Kingfisher.

PBateman French labour reforms?
Kingfisher PLC (KGF:LSE): Last: 197.30, down 4.2 (-2.08%), High: 202.40, Low: 193.40, Volume: 4.59m
PBateman Screwfix is the prized peach, fantastic business
PBateman What you want, when you want it, at a good price
tangledodyssey O'Donnell is promising a 35-hour week in UK
BE11:55am

UK bad. France worse.

Irish HF guy @tangleodyssey, you are right, brico depot is more comparable, 63 employees per store more in line with B&Q, and average size 6910sqm. Sorry I mixed up my large builder depot with smaller home improvement
BE11:56am

H1 PBT was slightly ahead, by about 3%, on a very small gross margin improvement. LFL was terrible as Screwfix (+5) continued to cannibalise the main business.

tangledodyssey But still, I really cannot see how a typical Casto needs over 100 people.
BE11:56am

Poland suffered on weather and Sunday trading regulations.

BE11:56am

Inventories up. Nine more Castorama stores to close.

tangledodyssey Chez Casto, y a tout ce qu'il fautThat`s their slogan
PBateman casto is retail/diy too right?
BE11:57am

Central costs +£5m, FY margin guidance is for flat, exceptionals all over the place, "heightened uncertainty" for the usual reason in the UK.

Grouchmonkey Any grey on JPM downgrade of Weir? Sounds like it was written before Sunday's drone attacks then hastily updated?
BE11:58am

It's pretty awful is what I'm saying. Here's Davy.

Irish HF guy Grafton is a much shrewd operator imo
tangledodyssey Yes, a curious mix of home improvement, bathrooms, furniture
BE11:58am

Kingfisher’s interim results highlight, not that this is in any way needed, the challenges facing incoming CEO Thierry Garnier (H1 underlying pre-tax profits down 6% year-on-year (yoy)). He will inherit a business that is attempting a complex transformation at a time when the DIY industry is grappling with massive structural upheaval. It is clear that the job to reboot Kingfisher remains a huge task. While first-half profits were better than forecast, our initial reaction is that we are likely to trim our underlying full year pre-tax profit forecast by 2-3%. We believe the uncertain outlook for the group will continue to weigh on a share price that has been anchored around the 200p level.

BE11:59am

And RBC.

BE11:59am

Kingfisher has reported HY results today for the six months to 31 July 2019 today. Underlying PBT forecast is in line with our estimate with group LFL sales a little
worse than expected and net funds (excluding capitalised leases) a little higher than forecast. Gross margin guidance for the full year is for flat post incremental clearance costs of £30-35mn, which is in line with our forecast.
We see c.3-4% risk to consensus PBT estimates due to: a) underlying Q2 LFL trends likely continuing into H2; b) higher costs in the UK and Poland; c) higher other
international losses; and d) slightly higher FY central costs. Kingfisher states that its exit processes for Russia and Iberia are progressing. It has already shut 19 Screwfix stores in Germany.

PBateman Sounds like B&Q tbh - think the comparison isn't that unfair?
BE11:59am

We rate Kingfisher Underperform with a 200p price target. We maintain our cautious view as we feel the outlook remains subdued and there is still a need for
extensive range change, which increases execution risk. We feel Kingfisher has had continued challenges, given that it is still trying to exit its loss-making peripheral
businesses of Castorama Russia and Brico Dépôt Spain, and given its poor performance in France. In addition, we believe Kingfisher has been losing share to Wickes
and the discounters in the UK and to Leroy Merlin in France. Kingfisher currently trades at c.10x CY19 P/E.

PBateman though they do build 'em big in france sometimes - some B&Qs are quite compact..
tangledodyssey I don't know B&Q, sorry
BE12:00pm

Went into the Cricklewood B&Q the other week for something or other, which I couldn't find. Good lord, what a place ......

BE12:01pm

Morgan Stanley:

BE12:01pm

There is no current trading update, but the outlook statement is fairly cautious, with the backdrop described as "mixed" and management stating that "the building blocks are in place to deliver growth in the medium and longer term ...(but)...the focus in the near term is on improving execution and delivering our priorities for the year"- Based on existing consensus forecasts and last night's closing price, Kingfisher is trading on 8.7x calendar 2020 earnings, 4.0x EBITDA with a dividend yield of 5.7%. This compares with a UK General Retail sector trading on 13.7x, 8.5x and 3.2% respectively (though we would caution against comparing Kingfisher's EBITDA multiple, currently, with that of the sector given the distortions caused by IFRS 16).

PBateman B&Q hurt by soft UK housing market? Or is that countered by more people choosing not to move and doing up instead? Hard to place
tangledodyssey Yes, mostly out of town stores, quite big
BE12:02pm

Hey, could B&Q maybe turn its stores into housing? It already has the lumber and the fittings.

BE12:02pm

Activists, I'm available to pitch that plan to the new CEO in return for 2/10.

urgeview BE...the road outside that B&Q is not much better!!
PBateman You laugh BE but one in wandsworth was just demolished to make way for... Luxury flats
Fox A late request for Pan African Resources (gold miner)
BE12:04pm

What are we ignoring? Keywords (H1s and an acquisition) .....

PBateman Someone get Cat Rock on the line for @BE
Soundbuy Has the parking too............
BE12:05pm

Weir from JPM, which I'll do over here very shortly: https://www.ft.com/stocks-to-watch

BE12:05pm

Pan African Resources? Cripes, let me check.

Pan African Resources PLC (PAF:LSE): Last: 12.22, down 0.28 (-2.24%), High: 12.70, Low: 12.20, Volume: 1.93m
BE12:06pm

Beyond this numbers summary from Shore ....

BE12:06pm

As we had hoped, FY2019 proved a much better year financially than FY2018.

Revenue was significantly up, at US$217.7m (FY18: US$146.0m). As a consequence, so were profits - operating and profit after tax came in at US$48.5m and US$38.0m, respectively (FY18: US$32.2m profit and US$15.6m, respectively).

Net operating cash generation was strong, at US$37.7m (FY18: US$13.4m outflow). After US$51.8m of investing outflow and US$18.0m of financing inflow, the cash balance rose to US$5.3m (from US$3.9m). However, current assets totalled US$30.0m, versus US$63.9m of current liabilities. Net debt rose to US$129.9m (from US$118.0m) as a result of financing Elikhulu’s construction.

All things considered, PAF felt able to propose a modest final dividend of 0.1266p/share, which we calculate to be equivalent to a c.1.0% yield.

Production-wise, for FY2020, PAF is targeting 185koz, having delivered 172.4koz @ US$988/oz AISC in FY2019 (slightly ahead of FY19’s 170koz target).

Soundbuy @PBateman- maybe just local but extensions the 'thing' .........moving is so yesterday.......
Irish HF guy wickes, seems much more coherent an operator, and grafton trades on a comparable multiple to Kingfisher. I would recommend Grafton Wickes for exposure to the sector and best avoid KGF for now!
BE12:07pm

... and this one from Peel Hunt .....

BE12:07pm

While the FY19 P&L beat across the board due to strong production and cost metrics, the dividend was the highlight for us. At a 1% yield and management stating a target 40% payout of discretionary free cash going forward, PAF seems confident in its outlook in the coming year as well as on its deleveraging prospects.

BE12:07pm

............ I'm lost on what to say really.

tangledodyssey On ITV, this from Liberum the other day, iberum comment...."There is no doubt that SDN’s value is hidden at the moment within ITV. The ITV share price certainly does not reflect the value of the £1.1bn asset and SDN gains very little attention from either analysts or investors.Any grey on this, please?
BE12:10pm

Will that do? I shouldn't delay you here when there's a lot more quality content on your free to read FT to get through.

BE12:10pm

(@Tangled, I think the archive will help you there.)

BE12:11pm

Ta for the comments, not only but particularly the ones about which DIY retailer is best.

BE12:12pm

We'll be back tomorrow and paywall free.

XYZ9999 Wizz very strong, any ideas?
BE12:12pm

