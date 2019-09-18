Wednesday, 18th September 2019

Soundbuy Morning
Soundbuy Its in the post...........
Irish HF guy I'm a subscriber, waited for the digital edition discount to be reasonable so €220 for a year
VV75 any fresh comments on an extra careful look at the Cobham takeover?
nightingale20201 BE, any commentary on Repo & PRSM, please
cracklenpop 'Challenger banks' Metro and CYBG in the doghouse again today - shares testing new lows....
PBateman interesting it took so long for cobham to get looked at
Soundbuy Federica Cocco's piece on remittances my lunch time read............
Irish HF guy @VV75, seems a little late to be looking at Cobham, the takeover has been approved by shareholders! What were the authorities doing, navel gazing?
PBateman will do BE
PBateman much valued service..
nightingale20201 @Irish ...fyi, FT does give some discounts to longer term subscribers..in other words, existing subscribers dont pay new rates
Are we there yet Thanks FT for the free read today
PBateman 5y Metro chart is ugly
PBateman Value destruction on another scale..
Soundbuy Fevertree - tad lively this morning after +4% yesterday............wilted since...........
Irish HF guy all banks are in the doghouse, negative rates etc. Europe looking very "sickly", and Boris finally understanding that his version of brexit means to the EU!
tangledodyssey Or shafting paused at Sirius?
Irish HF guy KIngfisher 5 year plan transformation costing a little under the £800 projected.
nightingale20201 as many of you know, the payoff of value investing is very lumpy...a bit like waiting for a bus...etc
VV75 it's a glimpse of a black swan that can appear if we ever have a real threat to liquidity, I always find these things very interesting
parallel universe I'll second that; thanks FT for free read
tangledodyssey Kingfisher French shops still look as dreadful as ever.
CalumD4 was about to mention the FF repo market... I've been waiting for this kind of thing for months
Irish HF guy Kingfisher PE of 12.5x approx, seems expensive for B&Q, Castorama and inexpensive for screwfix. Debt levels are low though! underlying PE before exceptionals etc is around 8. As always, it is a little rich treating transformation costs as exceptional if you need transform every 5 to 8 years due to the internet, customer tastes etc, poor purchasing and store location decisions etc.
den The second sentance sentence " the start of POMOs at tomorrows FOMC.5-10bp of IOER technical adjustment" is sure to become dinner party conversation !!!
FATDAZ re dollar funding shortages what would happen if we had a squeeze lik e this in dollar funding markets on a day when European banks wanted to access the ECB / FED swap-line ? wouldn't that make the whole arrangement pretty redundant ???
CalumD4 My issue is that even now people are still too narrow, only looking intraday o/n gc repo ff but not looking at the long term issues like primary dealer inventories bloating to no end this year as more players left.. As a result of inversion for some parties long before the typical 2s10s.. like a year earlier
#REF! any idea what's driving sophos, sell side note?
nightingale20201 how do you position the portfolio .....on one hand, FED's attempt to loosen up but there is no sign of declining demand for USD ....
The_Wolf_Of_Park_Row liberum updated price target on sirius to 9p have you got the grey on this?
tangledodyssey Brico is cheap but last resort. When all else fails, try Brico.....
PBateman @irish Have you checked out the mcap of Home Depot? Couldn't believe my eyes when I saw a hardware chain valued like that.. one for kingfisher to aspire to!
CalumD4 that's an eyewatering Mkap
Soundbuy Blue Oyster Cult.........
Greedy_When_Others_Are_Fearful Liberum 9p price target on Sirius, any grey?
#REF! @BE sorry should have clarified, was up yesterday. +7% move in the week
The_Wolf_Of_Park_Row Do Sirius minerals have any chance of getting a deal away or is it just a massive con?
PBateman Unreal.. saw it in a growth fund the other day and thought hmm that looks out of place. KF 5y -35%. HD 5y +153%. Power of North American scale?
CalumD4 @BE any opinion on BOI?
Forester Stobart & Tinkler....could not this stuff up!
FATDAZ @BE re the Eurozone I imagine you saw but Fund manager sin the bofA survey said that German Fiscal stimulus would be the most bullish development they could hope for to stimulate growth etc ..... can t imagine the Germans budging on that but we shall see
PerhapsNotMyRealNameThisTime any grey on keywords please
Irish HF guy @PBateman, yes $250bn, PE 23~ but everything in the US is on much better multiples, oligopoly type sectors with 130m households, 27m households in the UK, 28m in France. On a per household basis, HD is valued at 20x Kingfisher
Grouchmonkey Buongiorno. Point of information re the appeal @BE - can you accept donations from a Charities Aid Foundation account?
Irish HF guy HD, £200bn market cap, 130m households, per hh £1538, Kingfisher £4.25bn market cap 56m households in France & UK, per hh £76. amazing.
tangledodyssey Irish, that's a very strange kind of calculation
CalumD4 😂
Irish HF guy yes, but just shows the difference. Even market cap to sales, 2.3x HD, 0.37 KGF 6.4 times more valuable
PBateman It operates many big-box format stores across the United States and its territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; all 10 provinces of Canada; and the 31 states and Federal District of Mexico
Bulletin Board Bag Carrier BE guess your not a big fan. how much did you have invested?
PBateman add some more households @irish^
tangledodyssey The HD shops I've been to in the States are streets ahead of B&Q and Brico.
FATDAZ @Irish HF time for KGF to list in NY then or to get in front of US PE types no ?
Irish HF guy @tangledodyssey, I think I have been reading too many UBER, WeWork IPO documents. However, the number of households is one factor in home improvement sales, no? Yes, HD really have the format down, Lowes are also the other main competitor
tangledodyssey Yes, Lowes too.
PBateman But underlying argument stands, very big valuation gap.. Key is Growth, Growth, Growth. Are B&Q even opening stores? Bet HD still on big rollout.
tangledodyssey The departing CEO, Véronique Laury, never got a grip on the business, did she?
Irish HF guy @tangledodyssey, I was just about to say that. They could be in for a rerating if the new CEO is decent!
Tom Dalgleish The same could be said of Dixons Vs Best Buy
FATDAZ @TomD good point and all ended in tears for best buy in the uk didnt it
Irish HF guy and she is French, managing a business which makes 60% of its profit in the UK, and another 16% in Poland! French business only contributed 25% to the bottom line for H1 2019.. As I said, a new CEO, perhaps a new re rating..
tadam The British government, I am afraid, cannot be taken seriously and the Cobham deal spread reflects that.
Markkus whatever happened to government Golden Shares?
Markkus seems they can intervene regardless
tangledodyssey Irish, yes, the sorry state of Brico in France must have been obvious to her.
Irish HF guy @Tom, pick most sectors and the US equivalent is on a significantly higher multiple than European and or UK comparables.
Tom Dalgleish @Irish, in Oz I'd say we have US style valuations
FATDAZ @BE re national security odd isnt we can intervene on a takeover but seem heppy to live with the potential for half the food we eat to be cut off at moments notice if brexit scaremongers are to be believed
tangledodyssey May be good that the British Government may be wanting some guarantees re Cobham
Irish HF guy Interesting fact from KGF interims, they have an average of 116 employees per Castorama store albeit they are on average 12,400sqm. UK B&Q has on average 55 employees, with average store size 7,450sqm
Irish HF guy on a very simple square metre basis, UK employees is 25% more productive than France! On the basis you need a certain number of employees per store regardless, the french numbers are even more out of kilter.
tangledodyssey Castorama is different kind of business but, still, that figure is shocking, really obscene
PBateman French labour reforms?
PBateman Screwfix is the prized peach, fantastic business
PBateman What you want, when you want it, at a good price
tangledodyssey O'Donnell is promising a 35-hour week in UK
Irish HF guy @tangleodyssey, you are right, brico depot is more comparable, 63 employees per store more in line with B&Q, and average size 6910sqm. Sorry I mixed up my large builder depot with smaller home improvement
tangledodyssey But still, I really cannot see how a typical Casto needs over 100 people.
tangledodyssey Chez Casto, y a tout ce qu'il fautThat`s their slogan
PBateman casto is retail/diy too right?
Grouchmonkey Any grey on JPM downgrade of Weir? Sounds like it was written before Sunday's drone attacks then hastily updated?
Irish HF guy Grafton is a much shrewd operator imo
tangledodyssey Yes, a curious mix of home improvement, bathrooms, furniture
PBateman Sounds like B&Q tbh - think the comparison isn't that unfair?
PBateman though they do build 'em big in france sometimes - some B&Qs are quite compact..
tangledodyssey I don't know B&Q, sorry
PBateman B&Q hurt by soft UK housing market? Or is that countered by more people choosing not to move and doing up instead? Hard to place
tangledodyssey Yes, mostly out of town stores, quite big
urgeview BE...the road outside that B&Q is not much better!!
PBateman You laugh BE but one in wandsworth was just demolished to make way for... Luxury flats
Fox A late request for Pan African Resources (gold miner)
PBateman Someone get Cat Rock on the line for @BE
Soundbuy Has the parking too............
Soundbuy @PBateman- maybe just local but extensions the 'thing' .........moving is so yesterday.......
Irish HF guy wickes, seems much more coherent an operator, and grafton trades on a comparable multiple to Kingfisher. I would recommend Grafton Wickes for exposure to the sector and best avoid KGF for now!
tangledodyssey On ITV, this from Liberum the other day, iberum comment...."There is no doubt that SDN’s value is hidden at the moment within ITV. The ITV share price certainly does not reflect the value of the £1.1bn asset and SDN gains very little attention from either analysts or investors.Any grey on this, please?
XYZ9999 Wizz very strong, any ideas?