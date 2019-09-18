Snap AV: Hong Kong worries

A month or so ago, we commented on a new offering from luxury fashion shop Hermès.

Renowned for its silk scarves, pristine leather goods and achingly high gross margins (70 per cent in 2018), the French company had seemingly decided to pay homage, via the medium of its famous Birkin Bag, to the Chinese demand which had propelled its, and its competitors, growth since the financial crisis.

So, given China’s slowing economic growth and lingering political uncertainty in Hong Kong, it was with some interest we opened a note from UBS this morning titled “Luxury at a tipping point — slowing earnings momentum for some is a big risk for others”.

One chart in particular we thought was worth sharing for those who like to dabble in the equities of luxury goods companies.

For your eyes only, the luxury goods companies with the highest exposure, in terms of sales, to Hong Kong:

In short, any further Chinese encroachment on Hong Kong could spell trouble for Richemont (owner of brands such as Chloé, Cartier and Dunhill), Swatch and Burberry.

Indeed, UBS has tracked the sales of watches and jewellery in Hong Kong between May and July, and apparently there was a 21 per cent fall year-over-year. So sentiment is already looking dicey for trinkets with five digit price tags.

All eyes then on a sector which traded at a heady 68 per cent premium to the MSCI Europe index at the beginning of the month.

Related Links:

Calling the top in Western-Sino relations — FT Alphaville