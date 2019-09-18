Menu Search
Alphaville
Luxury goods Hong Kong economy

Snap AV: Hong Kong worries

By: Jamie Powell

A month or so ago, we commented on a new offering from luxury fashion shop Hermès.

Renowned for its silk scarves, pristine leather goods and achingly high gross margins (70 per cent in 2018), the French company had seemingly decided to pay homage, via the medium of its famous Birkin Bag, to the Chinese demand which had propelled its, and its competitors, growth since the financial crisis.

So, given China’s slowing economic growth and lingering political uncertainty in Hong Kong, it was with some interest we opened a note from UBS this morning titled “Luxury at a tipping point — slowing earnings momentum for some is a big risk for others”.

One chart in particular we thought was worth sharing for those who like to dabble in the equities of luxury goods companies. 

For your eyes only, the luxury goods companies with the highest exposure, in terms of sales, to Hong Kong:

In short, any further Chinese encroachment on Hong Kong could spell trouble for Richemont (owner of brands such as Chloé, Cartier and Dunhill), Swatch and Burberry.

Indeed, UBS has tracked the sales of watches and jewellery in Hong Kong between May and July, and apparently there was a 21 per cent fall year-over-year. So sentiment is already looking dicey for trinkets with five digit price tags.

All eyes then on a sector which traded at a heady 68 per cent premium to the MSCI Europe index at the beginning of the month.

Related Links:
Calling the top in Western-Sino relations — FT Alphaville

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.

Read next:

Further reading 

Confessions of a social constructionist; collateral bottlenecks; Apple vs the EU; Trump’s taste for torture; and more.

By: Jemima Kelly

Read next:

Further reading 

By: Jemima Kelly

FT Alpha Tweets